Turns Out Ryan Reynolds Has Another Movie Coming To Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Netflix can’t seem to get enough of each other.

The streaming giant just picked up a time travel movie from Reynolds that will reunite the actor with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. While the untitled film was originally at Paramount, it was being developed by Skydance who recently delivered the Charlize Theron hit The Old Guard for Netflix, so snatching up the Reynolds movie seems like a no-brainer, especially with its production still on track. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Skydance and Netflix aren’t letting the lack of novel coronavirus control in the U.S. halt movement on the project, with production on track to begin in November in Vancouver. Reynolds will star as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character.

At this stage, it’s getting hard to keep track of how many movies Reynolds has cooking for Netflix after bringing in huge audience numbers with 6 Underground. He’s set to star in the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot action flick Red Notice, and the Deadpool actor is also in talks for a live-action Dragon’s Lair movie based on the infamous, quarter-sucking arcade game from the ’80s. Both projects will be Netflix Originals.

However, Reynolds has shown a willingness to explore other streaming platforms. A day before the time travel movie was picked up by Netflix, Quibi announced that the actor would be reteaming with Samuel L. Jackson for the oddly-premised Futha Mucka. We don’t think Netflix has anything to be jealous about, but if Reynolds starts popping up on Hulu, maybe sit him down and ask him where he sees this relationship going. Just so no one’s feelings are hurt.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)