Deadpool & Wolverine had time for Toad. Surely there was room for a cameo from Rob McElhenney, right? Apparently not!

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share why the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner, who had a secret role as a Time Variance Authority soldier, was unfortunately cut from the second highest-grossing movie of the year. “While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.’ And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo…” he wrote.

Reynolds explained that “the sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it. Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and ‘I create hit tv shows’ swagger. Don’t even get me started on Wrexham. I wouldn’t know a love like @wrexham_afc if it weren’t for Rob McElhenney.”

Reynolds is “mortified” that McElhenney “flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be,” but he’s “grateful my friend was there with me on that set. When I see Rob, my heart-rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me.” He ended the post with “RIP TVA Soldier” before adding “p.s. Rob would make an awesome Hydra Bob. @marvelstudios.”

Better yet: let the It’s Always Sunny gang play the Fantastic Four with Danny DeVito as Doctor Doom. The MCU is saved!

