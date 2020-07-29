Finally, some good news.

Earlier in the week, Ryan Reynolds joined the search for an irreplaceable teddy bear by offering a cash reward to anyone who returned the beloved stuffed animal. “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home,” the actor tweeted. According to CBC, a backpack belonging to Mara Soriano was stolen. While the contents included valuables like an iPad and Nintendo Switch, the most important item was a Build-A-Bear teddy that housed a special recording from Soriano’s mother who before she died from cancer.

In a much-needed bright spot, Reynolds efforts worked, and the bear is now back with its rightful owner. In a celebratory tweet, the Canadian actor thanked Vancouver for being awesome and doing the right thing.

In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

While the exact details of the bear’s return haven’t been disclosed yet, Soriano made it clear in a follow-up tweet that she would never have regained the priceless teddy if it weren’t for Reynolds’ help.

THANK YOU RYAN! This wouldn't have been possible without your signal boost! https://t.co/Bg2gAFKrOM — mara soriano | MAMABEAR IS HOME! (@drawmaradraw) July 29, 2020

The bear’s return is a heartwarming ending to an emotional story. As Soriano explained to the CBC, not only did the bear contain an irreplaceable recording of her late mother, but it was from before she lost her voice while in hospice care, making the message all the more special. “At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with,” Soriano said. “That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice.”

As for the message inside the bear, there’s nothing that can replace these words: “She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she’ll always be with me.”