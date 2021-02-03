The Golden Globe nominations were announced Wednesday morning, and while there were some unfortunate snubs, at least they got something right: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm received two nominations, one for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) and one for Maria Bakalova, its epically game and brave co-star. When Baron Cohen took to Twitter to celebrate, he made sure to not only single out Bakalova but also another of the film’s big names: Rudy Giuliani.

Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too! We're so honoured–and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results. pic.twitter.com/CSligPsmI8 — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 3, 2021

The newly former president’s personal attorney, of course, had a very momentous last few months. And the nightmare really began when journalists finally got to see the Borat sequel in October, where they discovered a shocking scene in which Giuliani gets a little fresh with Bakalova’s Tutar — who’s supposed to be 15-years-old — and even unzips his pants with a camera catching it all.

It was just the beginning of Giuliani’s problems. After the election, only two weeks after Borat 2 dropped, the former NYC mayor was involved in such instant classic flubs as the disastrous “Four Seasons Total Landscaping” press conference and another in which black goo melted down his head. And while he continues to spout baseless accusations of voter fraud, he can’t defend his Trump because he, too, is under investigation over early January’s failed MAGA coup.

Meanwhile, congrats to Bakalova, who’s been raking in end-of-year awards, and to Baron Cohen, who was also Golden Globe nominated for his turn as Abby Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7. And good luck to Giuliani, who many never get back the reputation he once had before he got involved with Donald Trump.