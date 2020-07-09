Donald Trump once claimed that he was “the only person who immediately walked out of my Ali G interview,” which, no. According to Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the fictional “voice of da yoof” character, the future-president “was there for about seven minutes,” which, he noted, was “quite a long time” for an Ali G interview.

Even Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, bailed quicker than that.

Giuliani told Page Six that he called the cops on Baron Cohen after he crashed an interview he was doing it. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” he said with all the sensitivity you’d expect from this guy. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive”:

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

Giuliani eventually realized the prankster was Baron Cohen (“I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me”), as he’s an admirer of his work. “I am a fan of some of his movies, Borat in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan. ‘She is my sister. She is number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan.’ That was pretty funny.” First off, what? Also, for more of Rudy’s movie reviews, give him your phone number and he’ll butt-dial you while watching Anger Management.

(Via Page Six)