The Incredibles 2 is many things: a wild success for Disney; visually dazzling eye candy; a welcome reprieve from serious superhero movies. It’s also very good, but there’s one thing the long-overdue sequel is lacking: a song that turns you into a puddle of tears. The Incredibles, as a series, ranks fairly low on the list of Disney movies that are most likely to make you cry (it’s not even in the top-10 for Pixar alone), which became all the more apparent when the film was released the same week as the live-action Dumbo trailer. “Baby Mine” equals instant sobbing, but is it the saddest song from a Disney animated movie (which includes Pixar and, in one case, Touchstone Pictures)? Let’s find out!

10. “Goodbye May Seem Forever” from The Fox and the Hound

Saddest lyrics:

Goodbye may seem forever

Farewell is like the end

But in my heart’s a memory

And there you’ll always be

“Goodbye May Seem Forever” would be higher if The Fox and the Hound was a better movie. Overall, it’s mediocre, but this song hits the emotional target. After Amos Slade threatens to kill Tod, Widow Tweed is forced to return her pet fox, who she’s kept in her care, to the woods. Sad pet songs are never not effective.