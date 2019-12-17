The ‘Saint Maud’ Trailer Previews Another Hellishly Fascinating Film From A24

Not too long ago (and that time still exists to a degree), nearly every buzzed about horror movie seemed to source from Blumhouse. However, a formidable contender has clearly been lurking in the wings for years and boasts critical acclaim to boot. That would be A24, which brought us 2015’s The Witch, 2018’s Hereditary, and 2019’s Midsommar masterpiece, not to mention The Lighthouse, the psychological horror film in which Robert Pattinson “ferociously” masturbated. Now the “new patron saint” of A24 has arrived with this trailer for Saint Maud.

Director Rose Glass helms her first feature-length project with the Carrie-esque Saint Maud, which A24 plucked up rights to after its September Toronto International Film Festival premiere. The movie revolves around a hospice nurse who goes to grievous lengths in her quest to protect dying patient’s soul. And that obsession apparently includes Maud placing spikes in her own shoes and walking around in them. Yikes.

From the synopsis:

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Saint Maud will scare your pants off in March 2020.