Do you remember your first kiss? I don’t. Is this me being in denial over how bad it was? Possibly! But I’m 99 percent certain it wasn’t as awful as Salma Hayek‘s first kiss.

“In Coatzacoalcos, my little town in Mexico,” the actress told W magazine when asked where her first kiss took place. “It was very memorable. I wanted to taste good, so I kept putting honey on my lips. And then I said, ‘What did it taste like?’ And he said, ‘Like honey,’ but it’s the cliché — that’s what they say.”

Hayek kept putting the honey on her lips, however, and before long, the House of Gucci star had “an infestation of ants in my bedroom. I burnt my mouth. Something that started real romantic turned out to be kind of disastrous.” That sounds like a Taylor Swift lyric (if Taylor Swift wrote a song about ants biting her lips while they were slathered in sticky honey — there’s still time!).

In the same interview, Hayek also discussed her infamous bikini scene in 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn. “I had to be in a bikini for half of the small time that I was on-screen, and I had to dance with a snake, which I have a phobia for. So it seemed like a really bad job, but that I really needed at the time,” she said. Hayek is “shocked” that people still remember the scene.

I don’t know how to continue without things getting weird, so, um, please enjoy Salma Hayek yelling “like Ricky Ricardo” on 30 Rock.

(Via W magazine)