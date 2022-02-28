Last month, Lady Gaga mentioned on multiple occasions that an on-camera moment from shooting House Of Gucci that didn’t make the final movie saw her and Salma Hayek engaging in a make-out session. She said there was no proof of it, but at least Hayek has confirmed the kiss happened, like she did on the red carpet of the SAG Awards last night.

In the interview, Hayek was asked what her most fun day on set was and she was quick to answer, “OK, I have to say this: The day that Gaga kissed me was… but of course, I couldn’t say before because they took it out of the movie, but now that the cat’s out of the bag, I have to say it was pretty fun because it was completely unexpected and she’s a genius… and a good kisser.”

Salma Hayek says her most fun day on the set of #HouseOfGucci was when Lady Gaga gave her an improvised kiss: “She's a genius and a good kisser.”pic.twitter.com/m3y3lDYQUs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2022

Hayek noted the kiss was not in the script and was improvised by Gaga, saying she walked across the room to Hayek. Hayey said she “absolutely” went for it and noted, “It was thrilling because all her choices were always so interesting.”

Meanwhile, Gaga herself spoke on the red carpet as well: When asked about the story she was telling with her outfit, she responded, “The story I’m telling is the truth, which is that I’m just really honored to be here. This is a beautiful night when we get to celebrate art together, and celebrate each other. There’s so much going on in the world, and my heart really goes out to Ukraine. I think tonight we should all sit in the gratitude of this.”

Check out the Hayek interview above.