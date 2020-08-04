Despite the pandemic tossing Hollywood into disarray, Jurassic World: Dominion is the first major studio film to resume production, and now, a classic character is stepping into the raptor’s den.

In what we hope is an ongoing series of tweets, Sam Neill, who famously played Dr. Alan Grant in the original Jurassic Park films, shared a photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion on Tuesday morning. The beloved New Zealand native seemed particularly happy to reunite with one particular item: His old hat.

Earlier in the week, Neill teased that he’d be joining not just the Dominion cast, but his original Jurassic Park co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. He also had high praise for the third installment in the Jurassic World series.

“Hold onto your hats- gettin’ my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya,” Neil tweeted before noting that he’d obviously be looking more “grizzled” this time around.

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more …grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

Hopefully, the production goes easier on Neill than it has for Bryce Dallas Howard. While the actress isn’t running around in heels like she did in the first Jurassic World, she’s definitely getting knocked around filming stunts for the dino adventure. After being prompted by Chris Pratt, she shared photos of her bruises from just the first few days of shooting, and those look pretty painful.

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

As for how Jurassic World: Dominion is even shooting despite the current pandemic, the movie is being filmed at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. where productions have been cleared. However, Universal is sparing no expense on medical stations, safety procedures, and a staggered shooting schedule that will ideally protect the cast and crew from infection. Remarkably, the insurance policy on the film will remain in place “without exclusions,” so it’s safe to say that Dominion is acting as a guinea pig as Hollywood slowly fires back up.

