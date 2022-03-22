Sandra Bullock has been in some stinkers over the years. This is not an insult; when you’ve been a working actress for as long as she has (her first credited role was in 1987), of course there’s going to be some duds in there. Like, Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Fabulous, and Two if by Sea, and Murder by Numbers. But there’s one movie in her filmography that she regrets starring in more than any other.

When asked by TooFab about whether she has any professional embarrassments, Bullock replied, “I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island,” she replied, adding, “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around.”

1997’s Speed 2: Cruise Control was the Keanu Reeves-less sequel to 1994’s Speed, and while it made $164.5 million at the box office, it also cost $110-160 million to make; meanwhile, the original film made $350.4 million on a roughly $30 million budget.

Bullock’s The Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe tried to cheer her up, claiming that Speed 2 has “a kind of cult love,” but nope. “Very quiet. Like 5 people,” she said. “Him [the interviewer] and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.” Maybe it would have been a success if producers had gone with the original title: Speed 2: The Boat That Couldn’t Slow Down.

(Via TooFab)