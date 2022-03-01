Have you ever wanted a t-shirt for your face? Do you even know what that means? Neither do we, but Scarlett Johnasson really wants you to try it. The Black Widow actress just launched The Outset, a line of “vegan, minimalist and clean” products, which are supposed to be the most basic form of skincare (with costs starting at $28).

“We always talk about this brand being like the white T-shirt of skincare,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter, equating her line to a simple but important staple. “It’s not about resurfacing or reinventing your skin, it’s really about preserving the skin that you have for the future.”

The actress admitted she was new to the whole “owning a business” aspect of it all, which is why she worked with Katie Foster Lengyel, who has worked with other beauty brands in the past. “I never understood the background of how brands come to be. I just didn’t feel like I had a place at the table, because it was this whole new venture,” Johansson added. “I think over time I just felt more confident that it was something that I had a perspective on. And felt like it was worth pursuing this dream.”

Johansson created a line of six simple, fragrance-free products: a cleanser, prep serum, day cream, night cream, fine line cream, and a lip treatment which range from $28 to $54. The products are available now on The Outset’s website (which is currently down, so you can follow their Instagram in the meantime) and will soon hit Sephora later in April.