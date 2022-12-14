Movies

Ghostface Goes To New York (And Hunts Jenna Ortega) In The ‘Scream VI’ Teaser Trailer

It’s been too long since an iconic horror movie villain went to New York City. There’s Jason in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, the Gremlins in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and Kevin in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (only a psychopath could come up with those traps). The latest addition to the canon: Ghostface.

In Scream VI, the four survivors from 2022’s Scream — which frustratingly wasn’t called Scream 5, or 5ream — “leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” according to the plot synopsis. They now live in NYC, where Ghostface stalks them on the subway. I wonder if he roots for the Mets or Yankees (it’s the Yankees, because he’s evil).

You can watch the teaser trailer above.

Jenna Ortega, who had a year to remember with roles in X and Wednesday, returns as Tara Carpenter. The rest of the cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Samara Weaving, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, but not Neve Campbell, who said that she “did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise.”

Scream VI, which is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, opens on March 10, 2023.

