Kevin McAllister’s Booby Traps In ‘Home Alone,’ Ranked

If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.
And so, with that in mind, here are all of Kevin McAllister’s booby traps in Home Alone — using the list provided by the Home Alone Wiki as our guide — ranked from worst to best.
16. Surprise shovel to the head
Ranked last not because it wasn’t important, but because it was not, technically, a “booby trap.” It was more of a fortuitous stroke of luck that was set in motion by young Kevin befriending a creepy old shovel-wielding man. This is generally not a wise course of action, even if it worked out here.
NOTE: I reserve the right to do a complete 180 and rank this first if we eventually find out that it was Kevin’s plan all along to sweeten this guy up so he would come save the day at the end. That would have been diabolical and, I suppose, yes, a booby trap.
15. Tarantula on the face
An excellent improvisation? Sure. But still not a booby trap.
(Booby trap or not, please do not put a tarantula on my face. Ever. For any reason. I do not think I would like it.)
14. Fireworks used to simulate gunfire
A stalling technique that inflicts fear temporarily until they realize a suburban child does not, in all likelihood, possess or have the ability to control a machine gun.
13. Trip wire in hallway
Simple. Effective. Timeless. Guerrilla warfare at its finest.
I think it’s safe to say that Harry got the worst of these. Shot in the nuts with a bb, busted back slipping on stairs, burned hand(!), burned head(!), knocked out tooth. Rough night.
Marv gets the worst of it in the second one. Something like 5 bricks to the face, and electrocution!
I wish I could remember the name of the Youtube video that documented the number of deaths and the injuries incurred by Harry and Marv. The number of broken bones and other injuries was quite surprising.
It’s on cinema sins
The nail on the basement step was the worst, I cringe every time even though I know he won’t step down completely on it. Home Alone was a precursor to the Saw movies.
Grantland had a great breakdown a few weeks ago about how Kevin definitely grew up to be Jigsaw
and cracked.com wrote the same article like 3-4 years ago.
Yeh I figured I’m like the millionth person to make that comparison, but it is fucked up. Home Alone 2 had even more sadistic shit.
Suck brick kid!
The nail in the foot gets me every time
Home Alone 2 was seriously fucked up. Marv should be dead and Kevin’s parents should have had Kevin taken away from them
Harry Lime is a character in The Third Man.
You guys give up, or you thirsty for more?
1) The BB Gun to the face and nuts is probably where the movie should have ended. I remember a rioter dying because he got shot in the head from a much further distance via BB Gun. I’d imagine Marv should have at least lost an eye or something.
2) Marv slipping on ice and falling to the basement should be ranked higher. There were a lot of stairs there. He should have at least a broken tailbone from that. Harry’s fall doesn’t even make sense because he’s holding onto the rail and then magically ends up in the middle of the stairs (physics glitch?) to fall from the 3rd stair. He doesn’t feel any of the impact of the other stairs like Marv and he lands rather well onto the pavement.
3) Nail on the tar covered steps should be #1 because OH MY GAWD THAT HURTS.
TL/DR: List needs re-arranging. Also, poor old Sun Tzu having his works continually taken out of context.
This is the type of top quality investigative journalism that I expect from Uproxx, great job DG
That was just as good as watching the movie. Except without the tears when the old man reunites with his daughter and granddaughter OMG I’M GETTING TEARS RIGHT NOW JUST THINKING ABOUT IT.
His son and granddaughter, but yeah. Many feels.
Is there a mythbuster episode covering Home alone 1 & 2?
no, and now that I’m thinking about it, I don’t know how there hasn’t been
“Why the hell’d you take your shoes off?”
“Why the hell are you dressed like a chicken?”
Kills me every single time.
‘ If they, say, got pissed and just kicked in the door, he’d have been in a heap of trouble, as his child-sized legs could not have churned fast enough to escape two adults.’
But then again, Kevin was the one with the BB gun while M+H were unarmed, so……..
Whoa, that Marv-vs-blowtorch thing had never occurred to me. That trap could’ve seriously hurt someone!
I donno, guess we don’t see eye-to-eye on the tar and feathering. The paint cans were definitely the best though. The loss of the ubiquitous gold tooth is a good touch