Kevin McAllister’s Booby Traps In ‘Home Alone,’ Ranked

From The Art of War by Sun Tzu:

If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.

And so, with that in mind, here are all of Kevin McAllister’s booby traps in Home Alone — using the list provided by the Home Alone Wiki as our guide — ranked from worst to best.

16. Surprise shovel to the head

Ranked last not because it wasn’t important, but because it was not, technically, a “booby trap.” It was more of a fortuitous stroke of luck that was set in motion by young Kevin befriending a creepy old shovel-wielding man. This is generally not a wise course of action, even if it worked out here.

NOTE: I reserve the right to do a complete 180 and rank this first if we eventually find out that it was Kevin’s plan all along to sweeten this guy up so he would come save the day at the end. That would have been diabolical and, I suppose, yes, a booby trap.

15. Tarantula on the face

An excellent improvisation? Sure. But still not a booby trap.

(Booby trap or not, please do not put a tarantula on my face. Ever. For any reason. I do not think I would like it.)

14. Fireworks used to simulate gunfire

A stalling technique that inflicts fear temporarily until they realize a suburban child does not, in all likelihood, possess or have the ability to control a machine gun.

13. Trip wire in hallway

Simple. Effective. Timeless. Guerrilla warfare at its finest.