Daniel Craig, Sam Neill, Kevin Smith And More Mourn The Passing Of Sean Connery

On Saturday, October 31, it was reported that Sean Connery, the legendary actor and the first to portray James Bond on the big screen, had passed away. He was 90 years old. Connery had a long and diverse career. He refused to let the character that made him a star define him, breaking free from 007 after only five films. And though he returned twice after that, he was was hard to pigeonhole. While other actors replaced him as Bond, he was busy being himself, doing blockbusters and genre fare and serious dramatic work, even winning an Academy Award, for 1987’s The Untouchables.

Inevitably tributes were quick to pour in, over social media and elsewhere. Daniel Craig, the sixth big screen 007, sent his own statement to Deadline:

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

The account for fellow Bond actor Roger Moore, who died in 2017, weighed in as well.

As did the official Bond account.

Sam Neill acted alongside Connery in 1990’s Tom Clancy submarine picture The Hunt for Red October.

Hugh Jackman weighed in, too.

As did filmmaker Edgar Wright.

And Kevin Smith.

And Stephen King.

And Viola Davis.

And fellow Scotsman Robert Carlyle.

And Paul Feig.

Elizabeth Hurley:

Cary Elwes:

