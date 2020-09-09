Borat is reportedly back. Though, when you really think about it, has Sasha Baron Cohen’s Borat ever really left us? You probably still hear “my wife” jokes from your least favorite high school friend and there have long been rumors that the character would return in the form of a sequel of some kind.

Cohen’s penchant for catching ordinary people by surprise in character has continued even during a pandemic, though that apparently wasn’t an effort to gather footage for another season of Showtime’s Who Is America? But Borat has been around in more official ways, and now according to Collider, Cohen is shopping a completed sequel to the 2006 comedy around Hollywood.

Last month, we noticed social media reports about Sacha Baron Cohen shooting something in Los Angeles as one of his most beloved characters, and today Collider can exclusively report that Borat 2 has already been shot and even screened for a select few industry types.

Collider discussed some plot points from the reported sequel, though another source of theirs disputed what they claimed would be a film where Borat himself would have to go “undercover” to interview people. Still, that source confirmed that the project exists, which at least makes it clear that a Borat 2, so to speak, is coming.

Cohen’s Borat character has already returned on Jimmy Kimmel to “tamper” with mid-term elections in 2018, and there were reports in mid-August that he had been seen filming in character. So this report certainly lines up with what we’ve seen. Whether the world is ready for more Borat is an interesting question. But when it comes to how Cohen films his movies among the American public, I suppose in some ways that question is already irrelevant.