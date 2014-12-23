Select Theaters Will Now Be Allowed To Screen ‘The Interview’ On Christmas Day

It’s either a Christmas miracle, or a viral marketing scam that literally went ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP. With Sony’s permission, Alamo Drafthouse, the only movie theater chain that doesn’t make me hate going to movie theaters, will be one of the “few theaters in the nation” to screen The Interview on December 25th. Alamo, f*ck yeah.
And Seth Rogen has confirmed.
We’ll update with a full list of theaters once it’s available.
UPDATE: The Interview‘s also coming to VOD.
Sony is telling theaters that it will also offer the movie simultaneously on VOD, a knowledgeable source tells the Hollywood Reporter. It is not clear what platform the studio will use to offer the movie as video on demand. That move is likely to further alienate the larger chains that insist that when movies are released theatrically there shouldn’t be simultaneous VOD releases. (Via)
USA! USA! USA!
You know because of the terrorists I’m now thinking about seeing this..
J/K I still won’t be seeing this POS.
In celebration, of what is now America’s finest achievement in the history of the world, I plan on drinking myself into a stupor. also:
It was probably the same viral marketing group that killed Louie Zamperini to boost Unbroken’s visibility.
This needs to go to other (re: non-coward) independent theaters. I don’t have a Drafthouse near me!
AAAAAAND the Alamo website is down. This is getting ridiculous.
@Verbal Kunt – A tip of the cap, sir
it’s up. no cause for alarm.
The site is back up, thanks @AB, but no sign of tickets to order. I live within ten minutes of five locations (central Austin) and once the tickets go on sale will pick some up, let everyone know how it goes.
@capcalhoon Well I hope you don’t die with the big threat* and all…..
*Sony
Best marketing ever for a film.
God this movie must be complete shit for them to have to work this hard.
Missing out on a wide theater release is the oppostie of making big money. That alone is enough to show Sony didn’t want this. Then you have all the other stuff…
People who think this was all part of a marketing plan are pretty dim.
Alienate away. The big chains are garbage. Their demise can’t come soon enough.
LOL deal with it terrorist dipshits.