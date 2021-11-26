Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Admits That He’s Been Sliding Into Trolls’ DMs To Tell Them To ‘Go F*ck Themselves’ Amid A Dust-Up With Casey Neistat

Twitter

After getting into a Twitter spat with YouTuber Casey Neistat, actor, writer, and weed aficionado Seth Rogen revealed that he slaps down trolls all of the time, but he just does it more privately. The whole situation went down on Wednesday when Rogen responded to Neistat trash-talking Los Angeles after his car was burglarized. Apparently, Rogen has nothing but love for LA, even if it’s not the safest place to park your car, and he wasn’t having Neistat calling the city a “crime riddled 3rd world shithole.”

“Dude, I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here,” Rogen tweeted. “Don’t leave anything valuable in [your car]. It’s called living in a big city.”

When Neistat replied that he can still “feel mad” and “violated,” Rogen barely budged an inch and even said sometimes having your car broken into can lead to neat surprises:

You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.

After some more back and forth, Rogen wrapped things up by once again defending LA and telling Neistat that it’s “not some shithole city.” As the conversation started to attract trolls on both sides, Rogen dipped out of the replies and went to his main timeline where he laid out what happens when you try to mess with him online.

“A lot of people come at me and talk shit on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention,” Rogen tweeted. “But instead I DM them and tell them to go f*ck themselves privately. It’s a lot more fun.”

(Via Seth Rogen on Twitter)

