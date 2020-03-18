Seth Rogen Had A ‘Truly Trippy’ Time Watching And Live-Tweeting ‘Cats’ While Stoned

It was only a few short weeks ago that we were looking forward to seeing A Quiet Place: Part II, Mulan, No Time to Die, and Promising Young Woman — now, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it’s unclear when we’ll see any of those films. (No one expected The New Mutants to actually come out.) So, what’s left to watch? Cats. You can watch Cats.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s inexplicably popular Broadway musical-turned-box office flop is now out on digital, so you can hear Jason Derulo scream “MILK” from the comfort of your own home. That’s how Seth Rogen spent his Tuesday night, and he had a “truly trippy” time. Lucky for us, he not only live-tweeted the experience — seeing Taylor Swift shake her cat boobs is certainly an experience — but he was stoned while doing so.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening,” Rogen tweeted, not realizing that “jellicle” is Lloyd Webber’s cute (?) name for “dear little cats,” obviously. Other choice live-tweet observations:

They made them go to cat school.

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat.

This is so “Broadway funny.”

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world.

CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know!

Out of respect, I’ll leave Idris out of all this.

Idris has suffered enough. You can read the entire thread here…

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

… while also keeping an eye out for the “butthole cut.”

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

This is way more important than the Snyder Cut.

(Via Twitter)