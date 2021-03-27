Seth Rogen may have spent more recent months fighting with Ted Cruz on Twitter and throwing lots of clay, but he also recently admitted to a long-rumored on-set scuffle with a very famous actress.

Rogen was profiled in the May edition of GQ UK recently, a piece that details Rogen’s very active life on his 10-acre Los Angeles property during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s certainly a trip into a very wealthy reality few have gotten to lead over the last year, but it also detailed some very wild stories about a lot of different subjects. There are bizarre meetings with George Lucas and Nick Cage, and that’s just the start. But Rogen also admitted to something that had long been rumored about a movie he directed: that Emma Watson refused to film a particular scene in This Is The End.

The 2013 movie’s plot was simple: Rogen and other celebrities play themselves surviving the end of the world as best they can. But Watson was long rumored to have balked at a certain plot line involving, as writer Stuart McGurk put it, “Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum as his leather-thonged gimp on a leash.” Watson apparently stormed out of the production, but while Rogen finally confirmed it happened, he stressed that there were no hard feelings between the two.

What happened? Had she not read the script properly? “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.” Besides, he says, “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

In the GQ UK story, This Is The End was first brought up because of an insane story about Snoop Dogg, who was tasked with writing a song for the movie. So it’s really difficult to pull just one story out of the piece without simply insisting that you just read the whole thing for yourself. But now we know that there were troubles while making This Is The End, even if Rogen insists it’s all water under the bridge by now.

