Getty Image
Movies

Seth Rogen Will Play Two Roles In Two Eras In HBO Max’s Wild-Sounding ‘An American Pickle’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

It began with Pineapple Express. Then there was Sausage Party. Now, Seth Rogen will complete his food trilogy with An American Pickle. (He should pick better foods, though. Of the three, only sausages are good. Pickles and pineapple are trash. Do not @ me.)

Based on Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich’s novella of the same name, An American Pickle stars Rogen in duel roles (or one-fourth of the way to going full Klump), as Herschel Greenbaum, a “struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920” and dreams of a better life until he falls into a pickle vat and awakens 100 years later in present-day Brooklyn, and Herschel’s great grandson Ben, “a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand,” according to the plot summary.

The film will be released through HBO Max, which is scheduled to launch on May 27.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film. We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We’re very proud of the end result, and we can’t wait for people to get to see it” Rogen said in a statement before running through the house with a pickle in his mouth, I assume.

An American Pickle does not have a release date yet.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×