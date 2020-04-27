It began with Pineapple Express. Then there was Sausage Party. Now, Seth Rogen will complete his food trilogy with An American Pickle. (He should pick better foods, though. Of the three, only sausages are good. Pickles and pineapple are trash. Do not @ me.)

Based on Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich’s novella of the same name, An American Pickle stars Rogen in duel roles (or one-fourth of the way to going full Klump), as Herschel Greenbaum, a “struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920” and dreams of a better life until he falls into a pickle vat and awakens 100 years later in present-day Brooklyn, and Herschel’s great grandson Ben, “a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand,” according to the plot summary.

The film will be released through HBO Max, which is scheduled to launch on May 27.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film. We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We’re very proud of the end result, and we can’t wait for people to get to see it” Rogen said in a statement before running through the house with a pickle in his mouth, I assume.

Couldn’t be more thrilled that my next film “An American Pickle” will be on HBO Max this summer. I can’t wait for you all to see it, but here’s a taste! Get it?!?! pic.twitter.com/zcM725FNzu — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 27, 2020

An American Pickle does not have a release date yet.