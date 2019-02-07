Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Three generations of Shaft come together in a new Shaft trailer that makes one wonder why this movie isn’t called Shafts? Let’s not overthink it too much, but for what it’s worth, this movie was originally called Son of Shaft, but in a world where the Suicide Squad followup is a relaunch called The Suicide Squad, it’s sometimes best to simply roll with things.

Samuel L. Jackson’s foul mouth, of course, dominates this trailer while he reprises his John Shaft role from John Singleton’s Shaft and utters lines like, “I’m an equal opportunity asswhooper.” Whereas Richard Roundtree, the original John Shaft (uncle to Jackson’s character) from the 1971 blaxploitation action-crime film (as well as 1972’s Shaft’s Big Score!, 1973’s Shaft In Africa, the 1973-74 Shaft TV series, and the 2000 Shaft with Jackson), is back for more OG badassery. That brings us to the new generation (who isn’t nearly as cool yet, but he’s learning), John Shaft Jr., who’s embodied by Jessie T. Usher. The trailer’s filled with all of the action and one-liners that one expects from the franchise, and the comedic timing between the three actors is on point.

Written by Kenya Barris (black-ish, Girls Trip), here’s the film’s synopsis:

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.

Shaft, which also Alexandra Shipp, Regina Hall, and Method Man, will arrive in theaters on June 14. Check out this new poster as well.