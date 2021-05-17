In her memoir, actress Sharon Stone revealed that she was misled before shooting the famous legs-crossing scene in Basic Instinct. She was told by director Paul Verhoeven, “We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.” The first time Stone saw the scene was “a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project. Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic,” she continued, “but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullsh*t.” (Verhoeven contends that “any actress knows what she’s going to see if you ask her to take off her underwear and point there with the camera.”)

Basic Instinct is being re-released for its 30th anniversary with “some shots from the most erotic scenes [that] were [previously] censored in the United States,” which Stone is understandably not thrilled about. “They’ve decided to release the director’s XXX cut for the 30th anniversary,” she said on the Australian show A Current Affair. “There are new [Screen Actors Guild] rules about that that have been made and created but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film, and so they don’t apply to me.”

“I think that there’s a certain tone-deafness, when it comes to this type of behavior, that people just want to continue to push forward, and ignore the thoughts and feelings of how women in general feel about this. People in general feel about it. No one asked me how I felt about it, I can tell you that.”

Stone doesn’t have regrets, however. “Regrets are like farts, you can’t get them back. Once they’re out, they’re stinky and gone,” she said. Amen to that.

(Via Yahoo!)