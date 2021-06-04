Shazam! landed at #7 in our list of Best Comic Book Movies Of The 2010s for several good reasons, not the least of which was that it lightened up the DCEU with (as our own Vince Mancini wrote) “wonder and mischief that’s so often lacking from the format. It’ the rare superhero movie told at human scale.” If you would have told me several years ago that Zachary Levi would front an entirely enjoyable superhero movie, I would have questioned how much sleep you got during the previous night. Yet Levi sure pulled off a pitch-perfect Billy Batson, and now, the sequel is finally making production progress.

Director David Sandberg previously joked around by “leaking” a fake ending for the sequel, but this time, he’s serious, even if this upgraded costume is shown in bits-and-pieces (Batson’s still bold in red, but his gold accents seem a little, you know, snazzier) with the teenage-in-side-an-adult-body Batson commenting upon how everything is too damn dark. That kind of (justified) attitude: you love to see it, as the kids say.

This might also be some amusing, inner-franchise meta-commentary on how The Rock was recently (and intentionally) hulking-around in the dark while teasing his own anti-hero costume from Shazam! spinoff Black Adam.

Last week, Zachary Levi showed off some new dazzling themed-kicks, too.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive on June 2, 2023.