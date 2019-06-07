Columbia Pictures

You know who we, as a society, don’t talk about enough Sigourney Weaver? Sigourney Weaver is awesome. She was in Alien! She was in Aliens! She was in Galaxy Quest! She will be in approximately 24 Avatar movies! And, of course, she was in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and according to the Oscar-nominated actress herself, she’ll be in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters, as well.

Ahead of this weekend’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of the action-comedy, Weaver confirmed to Parade magazine that she’s returning as Dana Barrett in Ghostbusters 3, as it’s unofficially being called for now. “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again,” she said, referring to Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, which is also news considering none of the original cast members (minus Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014) have said they’re involved in the project. But Murray and Aykroyd, as well as Ernie Hudson, have all stated they’re “in” for whatever Reitman is cooking up.

Speaking of:

Working on a little surprise for this Saturday’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest. See you on the lot. #GB84 pic.twitter.com/EFyByKFOkx — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) June 4, 2019

Slimer better be involved, somehow.

Weaver also discussed the infamous “Chestbuster” scene from Alien. “We get to the set and the crew is wearing these black raincoats,” she recalled. “We knew that something was going to come out of someone’s chest, but we didn’t know what it was going to look like. My only line in the script was, ‘Oh, my god!’ The whole cast was in shock because we were convinced it was real. I still don’t know how they did it.” Here’s how they did it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new Ghostbusters is scheduled to come out July 2020.

(Via Parade)