Paramount

You might think that Simon Pegg is all smiles and jokes, riding high on a career that seems to be full of success. But the reality a bit more sad than joyous. In a new interview with The Guardian, while promoting the latest MIssion: Impossible movie, Pegg revealed that he has battled alcoholism and depression during what should’ve been his happiest due to his success.

As he tells The Guardian, he not only was appearing as Scotty in the new Star Trek films, he also starred in his first Mission: Impossible film alongside Tom Cruise: