Simon Pegg Reveals How His Battle With Alcoholism And Depression Left Him ‘Fairly Lost, And Unhappy’

#Simon Pegg #Mission Impossible
Entertainment Writer
07.09.18

Paramount

You might think that Simon Pegg is all smiles and jokes, riding high on a career that seems to be full of success. But the reality a bit more sad than joyous. In a new interview with The Guardian, while promoting the latest MIssion: Impossible movie, Pegg revealed that he has battled alcoholism and depression during what should’ve been his happiest due to his success.

As he tells The Guardian, he not only was appearing as Scotty in the new Star Trek films, he also starred in his first Mission: Impossible film alongside Tom Cruise:

“I would feel like — I’m in a film with Tom Cruise, I’ve got the part of Scotty in ‘Star Trek.’ This should be making me feel happy,” Pegg says. “But it wasn’t.”

“When I watch that film back, I can see where I was then, which was fairly lost, and unhappy, and an alcoholic,” Pegg adds of his “crisis years” — a period of time he kept hidden from the public. “I’m an actor, so I acted … all the f*cking time.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Simon Pegg#Mission Impossible
TAGSALCOHOLISMDEPRESSIONMENTAL HEALTHMISSION IMPOSSIBLEsimon peggthe world's end

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 5 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 7 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP