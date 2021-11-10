The only thing that makes the most wonderful time of the year even more wonderful? Knowing it’s the most wonderful time of the year for everyone. This year, Netflix is making sure everyone is included in the holiday cheer with their upcoming original movie Single All the Way, the streaming service’s first gay holiday romantic comedy. Written by Chad Hodge (Good Behavior, Wayward Pines) and directed by Michael Mayer (The Seagull, Smash), the film follows a pair of best friends who grow ever closer to one another over the holidays despite a series of family interventions that nearly makes a mess of everything, according to the trailer’s description.

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) — the plan goes awry.

In addition to Urie, Chambers, Najimy, and Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick and Jennifer Coolidge also star in the upcoming holiday romp. If that line-up has you excited, you’re not alone. In a recent interview (via Entertainment Tonight), Urie praised the film’s writing and called the casting a “gay Christmas miracle.”

“Chad Hodge has written a laugh-out-loud-funny and lump-in-throat-sweet movie that Michael Mayer will effortlessly lift off the page. My mom is Kathy Najimy, my dad is Barry Bostwick and my aunt is Jennifer Coolidge — if that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I don’t know what is.”

Single All the Way hits Netflix on December 2.