Of the four movies that Ryan Coogler has directed, Michael B. Jordan has starred in all four of them. Soon, it will be five out of five (in SAT terms, Coogler is to Jordan as Scorsese is to DiCaprio), and the fifth looks like a stunner.

Sinners stars the Creed actor as twin brothers in the Jim Crow-era South who return to their hometown, “only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back,” according to the official plot synopsis. “I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways I ain’t even know was possible,” Jordan says in a voiceover. “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic… ’til now.” You can watch the trailer above.

The rest of the Sinners cast includes Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li, and Lola Kirke. Here’s more:

From Ryan Coogler — director of Black Panther and Creed — and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Sinners opens in theaters on March 7. Check out the poster.