What Is Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler’s Secret Movie?

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have a secret project in the works. The actor and director duo have been working together since Fruitvale Station before taking on Creed, and of course, Black Panther. While this new movie is not a Marvel production, Coogler is reportedly using the studio’s infamous protocols for secrecy.

The project is being described as a “secret genre movie” that’s written by Coogler, and the first spec script under his production company Proximity Media. Jordan is attached to star in the film that’s reportedly based on an “original idea” from Coogler that’s being heavily protected. Studio executives and buyers have to physically check in at WME offices in Beverly Hills if they want to even look at the script.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The project is being described as a “genre” feature. That, however, is a wide-ranging term that encompasses horror and its subsets, as well as thriller, science fiction, even fantasy. Two sources have said there is a period element to the story. Coogler’s camp had no comment.

According to THR, Coogler is holding a second round of meetings where he’ll be looking for a production commitment from interested parties. Considering his blockbuster success with the Black Panther films, the top secret film will no doubt have some takers.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)