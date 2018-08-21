Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Slice, the latest horror movie from the company behind Green Room, The Witch, and Eighth Grade (which I’d argue is the scariest movie of 2018), began with a scribble of an idea: “Person orders pizza to houses. Kills the driver.” That concept, from writer and director Austin Vesely, has been extended into a full-length horror feature starring Chance the Rapper, Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Paul Scheer (The Disaster Artist).

“I’m going to tell you about a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty shitty pizza place,” the trailer begins. That shitty pizza place (which, oh yeah, is built on a gateway to Hell) is where Chance, in his film debut, and Beetz work as a delivery drivers. With most of their co-workers murdered, it’s up to them to find the culprit. The in-movie pizza joint is called Pizza Perfect, but the marketing for Slice has been spoofing real-life chains, as seen below. If only they got to Papa John’s…

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors (Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper in a wild film debut) set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree.

Slice opens later this year. Enjoy these posters…

