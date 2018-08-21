Slice, the latest horror movie from the company behind Green Room, The Witch, and Eighth Grade (which I’d argue is the scariest movie of 2018), began with a scribble of an idea: “Person orders pizza to houses. Kills the driver.” That concept, from writer and director Austin Vesely, has been extended into a full-length horror feature starring Chance the Rapper, Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Paul Scheer (The Disaster Artist).
“I’m going to tell you about a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty shitty pizza place,” the trailer begins. That shitty pizza place (which, oh yeah, is built on a gateway to Hell) is where Chance, in his film debut, and Beetz work as a delivery drivers. With most of their co-workers murdered, it’s up to them to find the culprit. The in-movie pizza joint is called Pizza Perfect, but the marketing for Slice has been spoofing real-life chains, as seen below. If only they got to Papa John’s…
Here’s the official plot synopsis.
In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors (Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper in a wild film debut) set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree.
Slice opens later this year. Enjoy these posters…
