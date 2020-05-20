Jason Momoa must be the happiest man alive right now because all the speculation about Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel Watch Party on Vero has come true. Not only is the fabled “Snyder Cut” of Warner Bros.’ Justice League no longer fabled, it’s officially coming to HBO Max in 2021. This news arrives after a long haul for the dedicated #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, ever since the 2017 Joss Whedon-helmed movie surfaced in theaters, and surprise, it’s all happening.

In a press release, Snyder expressed gratitude to HBO Max and Warner Bros. “for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized.” He also sent a shoutout to the “SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.” He’s followed by Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment, who revealed that his past fourteen months on the job has heard “a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes” from the movement. As for actual details on what to expect from the Snyder Cut, it’s not yet clear whether a “four-hour director’s cut” — yes, four hours — will be the approach, or if the cut will take the form of six “chapters” resembling a limited series.

While following up with Hollywood Reporter, Snyder’s teasing a complete revamp from Whedon’s theatrical cut:

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie. You probably saw one-fourth of what I did. I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen.”

The outlet also reports word from unnamed sources, who estimate that the cost of completing this cut will land between $20-30 million, though these discussions have not been confirmed. However, Snyder is currently in the process of gathering his original postproduction crew for finishing visual effects, scoring, and all the things (and it sounds like a lot of them) that the Snyder Cut will require in order to, well, be cut into the desired product. There’s been no official word on whether composer Danny Elfman, who was quite skeptical last year that the Snyder Cut was a thing, will be involved.

And yes, Jason Momoa is thrilled. In this Instagram post, he’s declared, “justice served.”

(Via Hollywood Reporter)