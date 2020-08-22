Zack Snyder recently released a short teaser for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and during Saturday’s DC FanDome event, a teaser trailer materialized. In other words, it’s all happening for the not-so-little fan campaign (and Snyder, who stepped away from completing the film due to a family tragedy with Joss Whedon taking over the theatrical cut) that persuaded HBO Max to make it so after years of waiting.

Previously, Snyder let viewers know that his cut is “an entirely new thing,” not to mention an installment that won’t affect the DCEU, continuity-wise. From the looks of this trailer, he’s delivering on those promises. Among other things, we get a better look at Superman’s Black Suit in motion. We’ve got more Darkseid, an upgraded Steppenwolf, and plenty of shots of Batfleck, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash.

If you’re a fan of the latter two heroes, you’re in luck with this cut. Prior to unveiling the trailer, Snyder revealed that Cyborg is “the heart of the movie,” and he’s excited to flesh the character out more onscreen. There’s certainly going to be room for that here, and with more of The Flash as well, given that the film will be over four hours long.

We knew this thing would probably be dark as well as epic, and setting the trailer to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” certainly sets that mood. The Snyder Cut panel happened following reveals about Wonder Woman 1984 (a new trailer) and The Suicide Squad (the new roles played by Pete Davidson, John Cena, Idris Elba, and more), so let’s just say that the stage was sufficiently primed for the returning Snyder.

It’s worth nothing that HBO Max is referring to this (in press materials) as “the Director’s Cut of Justice League,” but yep, fans are gonna keep saying “the Snyder Cut.” Look for the cut in 2021 on HBO Max.