(First of all, if you don’t want to know anything about Solo: A Star Wars Story, read no further even though this would probably be considered a minor spoiler, but you can’t be too careful.)

Speculation has been floating about Anthony Daniels’ role in Solo: A Star Wars Story ever since Mark Hamill let it be known on a recent podcast that Daniels would be appearing in the upcoming movie.

On Saturday, I spoke to Solo screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan and Jonathan Kasdan, and the father-son duo revealed what Daniels is doing in the film – and this is a situation where you won’t know it’s him unless you know beforehand that it’s him.

I had asked if C-3PO is in the movie because there were rumors, but if he was in the film, I sure hadn’t seen him.

“No, but Anthony Daniels is in the movie as a different character,” says Jonathan Kasdan.

(Again, minor spoilers below. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted this character in the trailer, but the added details might be considered spoilerish. But, most likely, it probably just won’t mean anything until you see the film.)

Kasdan continues, filling us in on Daniels’ role: “In the Papillon type offshoot story, the Wookiee that helps them escape, Chewbacca’s best friend, is played by Anthony Daniels – and beckons him to join them as they escape on a different ship.”

When I point out that this is the first Star Wars movie that doesn’t feature C-3PO and R2-D2, Lawrence Kasdan adds, “There are a lot of things about this movie that are different from all the others.”

So it’s official, Anthony Daniels’ streak of being in every Star Wars movie is alive and well, and it’s a safe bet that he will turn in his Wookiee costume for the familiar C-3PO suit by the time Star Wars: Episode IX rolls around in December of 2019. Solo, with Anthony Daniels playing a Wookiee, will hit theaters May 25th.

