People Are Loving Sonic’s Redesign In The New ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Trailer

In this darkest timeline of ours, it’s rare to find something, especially on social media, that brings people together. Something that everyone can make fun of. The Sonic the Hedgehog trailer was that something. It was deemed an immediate disaster — why is it set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”? Why does Sonic have human teeth? Uh, meow?

The trailer was so widely mocked that director Jeff Fowler tweeted that the movie’s release was going to be pushed back, from November 2019 to February 2020, so Sonic could be redesigned in response to the audience backlash. “Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” he wrote. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design and you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount and Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.” Did they succeed?

Based on the early reactions, well, it’s nice when we come together to praise things, too.

Old Sonic Vs New Sonic, holy fuck the difference is insane but fair play to the team making #SonicMovie for listening to feedback and improving the design drastically. Still mind blown the first one was even released 😂 pic.twitter.com/wujz2WY1ih — Kavos (@KavosYT) November 12, 2019

#SonicMovie

Me: How the fuck this movie managed to be better with just one trailer?

Sonic: pic.twitter.com/r8GcWeXAx6 — Gloria (@nostalgic_rogue) November 12, 2019

It is literally like night and day. Thank you #SonicMovie. I don't know if the movie is good, it could be trash for all I know, but this? This shows you listened and you gave a shit. THAT, is Sonic the Hedgehog, and it makes the movie way more watchable by itself. pic.twitter.com/pBzlqzdL1g — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 12, 2019

I CAN FINALLY REST EASY WITH THE SONIC MOVIE’S VISUALS YEEEEEESSSSS pic.twitter.com/xYysSkiTdD — NekkoBlue // Golden Deer Chess Club (@NekkoBlue) November 12, 2019

#SonicMovie

Now imagine this scene but with the old sonic design. Thank god the changed it pic.twitter.com/MyVlRbfRhB — ◣B̞̓̀a̶̎̌ͯṩ̵̢̟t̾ͦ̒h◥🇨🇱Waddle Dee King🇨🇱 (@Le_Basth) November 12, 2019

Here’s the official plot summary:

Based on the global video game franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens on February 14, 2020.