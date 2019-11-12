Movies

People Are Loving Sonic’s Redesign In The New ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

In this darkest timeline of ours, it’s rare to find something, especially on social media, that brings people together. Something that everyone can make fun of. The Sonic the Hedgehog trailer was that something. It was deemed an immediate disaster — why is it set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”? Why does Sonic have human teeth? Uh, meow?

The trailer was so widely mocked that director Jeff Fowler tweeted that the movie’s release was going to be pushed back, from November 2019 to February 2020, so Sonic could be redesigned in response to the audience backlash. “Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” he wrote. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design and you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount and Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.” Did they succeed?

Based on the early reactions, well, it’s nice when we come together to praise things, too.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Based on the global video game franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens on February 14, 2020.

Topics: #Jim Carrey

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter
×