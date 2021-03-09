Space Jam, a mediocre basketball movie and worse Looney Tunes movie, is a cultural touchstone for millennials because the real Michael’s Secret Stuff was nostalgia all along. It’s a commercial-length advertisement for Nike stretched into a 88-minute feature; it’s more Cavemen than Ted Lasso. But while I recognize Space Jam‘s many faults (legendary Looney Tunes animator Chuck Jones called it “terrible”), I don’t entirely dislike it. I was the right age — and a huge Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny fan — when it came out. I have fond memories of watching Space Jam at sleepovers and listening to the soundtrack, including all six minutes of “Basketball Jones,” on my Discman on the school bus. I even got a kick out of the behind-the-scenes footage in The Last Dance.

But am I excited for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-in-the-works sequel with LeBron James replacing Jordan as the human member of the Tune Squad? That’s complicated. Let’s say I’m “curious” more than “excited,” especially considering how good the new Looney Tunes Cartoons on HBO Max are. I’m also bewildered that A New Legacy has become the most controversial movie of the year. We should be talking about the wild premise instead of a cartoon rabbit’s breasts, but nope. We did this to ourselves. Let’s break down five of the biggest Space Jam: A New Legacy controversies.

1. It’s a controversy that’s caused “peak upset” in the entertainment industry.

Along with Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, and The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of 17 Warner Bros. movies that will be released into theaters and premiere on HBO Max on the same day (July 16). This is a previously unthinkable strategy that was made both thinkable and necessary due to the pandemic. It makes sense, but Christopher Nolan called the plan “very, very, very, very messy” and a “real bait-and-switch,” and according to the New York Times, “WarnerMedia kept the major agencies and talent management companies in the dark until roughly 90 minutes before issuing a news release. Even some Warner Bros. executives had little warning.”

A major studio’s biggest films being released straight to streaming (for 30 days) impacts not only those who made the movie, but also theater owners, as well as “publicists, managers, agents, lawyers, and financiers” (won’t somebody please think of the financiers?). Will things go back to normal, post-pandemic? It’s too early to say. All I know is, wearing a Tune Squad jersey while watching Space Jam: A New Legacy at home sounds way more depressing than dressing up for a sold-out theater screening.

2. The only new Looney Tune in Space Jam was Lola Bunny. Don’t call her “doll.” The original plan was for Bugs Bunny’s romantic interest to be Honey Bunny, who debuted in a comic book in 1966, but she was replaced by a new character who initially looked too much like Bugs (one artist asked, “Is it just Bugs in drag?”). Eventually, the animators settled on the vivacious design for Lola, who “made problems for Warner Bros. because of her visual appearance resembling that of a teenager,” according to the surprisingly informative Space Jam wiki.

Not only that, but Lola was, as Space Jam 2 director Malcolm D. Lee put it, “very sexualized” in the original movie. She wears a midriff-baring jersey, and after she schools Bugs on the court, he becomes stiff (as a board). For A New Legacy, Lee wanted to make Lola (who will be re-introduced living with the Amazons from Wonder Woman) more “politically correct…. This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.”

He continued: