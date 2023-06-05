Hope is a dangerous thing, and so is The Shawshank Redemption being #1 on the IMDb Top 250 Movies list since… forever? It feels that way, at least, with The Godfather and The Dark Knight right behind it. The list needs a shake up — like on Letterboxd, which has a new highest-rated movie ever.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is officially the highest rated film of all-time on Letterboxd,” the social media platform for film buffs tweeted. It’s the fifth film to achieve the honor, following The Godfather, Parasite, Come and See, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Paddington 2 was robbed.

The only movies to appear in the top 10 on both the Letterboxd and IMDb lists? The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and 12 Angry Men. (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is #15 on IMDb.) Paddington 2 was robbed, again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a hit among critics (95 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and at the box office. The animated masterpiece grossed $120.5 million this weekend, which is the second biggest opening weekend of the year. “Overseas, Across the Spider-Verse added $88.1 million to its haul, giving it a grand total worldwide weekend of $208.5 million, Sony Pictures’ biggest animated opening of all time,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

If (when?) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse drops out of the #1 position on Letterboxd, it better not go lower than #11: that’s where The Shawshank Redemption is.