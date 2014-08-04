Here Are All The IMDB Top 250 Movies Currently Available On Netflix Streaming

We’re regularly outlining the best of Netflix’s ever-changing streaming options around here, because let’s face it: the Netflix “recommended” list might as well be your mom filling out an old Columbia House order form for you.
Well, one Redditor had the brilliant idea to cross-reference all of Netflix’s streaming offerings with the IMDb top 250 so you can conveniently catch up on all of those movies you feel like an idiot admitting you’ve never seen. Here are the results:
And here’s an equally convenient list of links to said movies on Netflix.
I’ll race you guys to Annie Hall.
Eh, it’s movie news, but when articles are brought over from Reddit, that’s a problem.
But to add to some discussion: who else thinks the IMDB Top Whatever Films is totally lame? Like, it’s based solely on the type of people who not only FREQUENT IMDB, but have SIGNED UP to vote on films? That’s a pretty specific slice of the internet mouth-breather population, yet it’s used as a golden standard with films.
Also, RT is flawed, I know, but their ratings have never been worth a damn. Harry Potter 8 is one of the highest rated films of the past 10 years? Jump off a bridge, Rotten Tomatoes.
I figure out what’s a good film by the comments section on Filmdrunk!
The reddit thing is definitely a problem and reeks of laziness and apathy
Anyway, IMDB is worthless for new movies. The problem is that people perceive 7/10 as average, and that skews everything going forward. 8/10 becomes good, 9/10 becomes great and 10/10 is excellent.
With RT at least there are reviewer reviews and audience reviews. That sorta helps give you a better idea of how the movie is. But like you said, Vince’s reviews and the comments section on FD give the best indication of how a movie will be. I suppose we all have somewhat similar taste if we visit the same website.
Metacritic is much better than Rotten Tomatoes.
Exactly what @lowcalcalzonezone said.
IMDB top films are pretty shit to be honest
“The intouchables” you say?
The Intouchables should be nowhere near the top 250, but the first Pirates is pretty good.
How unteresting.
The Intouchables is about prostate exams isn’t it? Surprised it’s that high myself.
The Untouchables is like across between the Godfather and Indiana Jones. Think about it. (Its not as good as either of those obviously…)
So not The Touchables? Aka the family jewels.
Well they are highly rated.
You can tell a lot about IMDB users by the ratings and top 250. It’s a mix of movies that are certifiable classics and then whatever came out in the past few years that was decent. When you’re 12 years old every movie you just saw in IMAX 3D is the best movie since Citizen Kane.
Apocalypse Now should be ranked higher…
This.
@Disco: I am not being a troll just to disagree with you here, but I do not understand the love for this movie. I read Heart of Darkness, understand the plot, understand the criticism of Vietnam, the subtexts, pretexts, nuance, etc. But the entire movie to me (and I understand I am fairly alone in the world on this) seems to be a contrived art piece by an indulgent director to criticize war and the human condition. Brando as the ruthless bad guy? Imagine any other movie where the main antagonist is a 400 pound man who couldn’t even tie his shoes. I think the military would have been content to let him die from his saturated fats intake.
Again, not being a jerk to be a jerk. Just don’t understand it.
How seriously can we take this list? I mean, I love The Dark Knight as much as the next guy, but number 4? Really?
While I agree with the rest here that IMDb lists are suspect, I’m happy to see Mary and Max get some recognition. it’s one of my all-time favorite movies.
“Pulp” Uma for the win.
Apparently, the Redditor is a big fan of e.e. cummings.