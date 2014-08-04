Here Are All The IMDB Top 250 Movies Currently Available On Netflix Streaming

We’re regularly outlining the best of Netflix’s ever-changing streaming options around here, because let’s face it: the Netflix “recommended” list might as well be your mom filling out an old Columbia House order form for you.

Well, one Redditor had the brilliant idea to cross-reference all of Netflix’s streaming offerings with the IMDb top 250 so you can conveniently catch up on all of those movies you feel like an idiot admitting you’ve never seen. Here are the results:

And here’s an equally convenient list of links to said movies on Netflix.

I’ll race you guys to Annie Hall.