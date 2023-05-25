Across the Spider-Verse Villain Spot
Early Reactions To ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Are Calling It ‘Mind-Blowing’ And The ‘Greatest Animated Film’ Ever Made

It’s finally time for the long-awaited follow-up to a certain popular franchise (not this one). Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits theaters next week, but early screenings are happening now, giving you just enough time to feel like you’re missing out for a week or so until you can actually watch it.

The sequel to the hit 2018 superhero smash brings back the many iterations of Peter Parker and Spider-Man with the help of vibrant animation and Oscar Issac. This time, Parker is pitted against the other Spidey-guys and has to battle it out in order to protect himself and his loved ones against his own kind. The film also brings back Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Jason Schwartzman has also been added into the mix as The Spot, a new character whose body doubles as an inter-dimensional portal. Hey… it happens.

While sequels tend to be hit or miss, the first reviews of Across The Spider-Verse have been praising the follow-up, with some even saying it’s better than its predecessor. While the general public won’t be able to judge for themselves until next week, here’s what the early viewers had to say:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits theaters next Friday, June 2nd.

