It’s finally time for the long-awaited follow-up to a certain popular franchise (not this one). Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits theaters next week, but early screenings are happening now, giving you just enough time to feel like you’re missing out for a week or so until you can actually watch it.

The sequel to the hit 2018 superhero smash brings back the many iterations of Peter Parker and Spider-Man with the help of vibrant animation and Oscar Issac. This time, Parker is pitted against the other Spidey-guys and has to battle it out in order to protect himself and his loved ones against his own kind. The film also brings back Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Jason Schwartzman has also been added into the mix as The Spot, a new character whose body doubles as an inter-dimensional portal. Hey… it happens.

While sequels tend to be hit or miss, the first reviews of Across The Spider-Verse have been praising the follow-up, with some even saying it’s better than its predecessor. While the general public won’t be able to judge for themselves until next week, here’s what the early viewers had to say:

GOOD LORD just saw #SpiderVerse Despite all odds & impossible expectations, this team continues to push the limits of what the medium of animation can be. Restlessly experimental, joyfully inventive, hilarious & at times shockingly bold. See it on the BIGGEST screen you can find! pic.twitter.com/25fygB5hvS — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) May 25, 2023

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is not surprisingly terrific. It’s a bigger story, spread out over this movie and next, but it’s still about Miles just wanting to be accepted for who he is. (There are *a lot* of Spider-People in this movie.) I laughed out loud like 8 times — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 25, 2023

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center. Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film. pic.twitter.com/maYL97vAeg — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 25, 2023

#SpiderVerse is undoubtedly the greatest animated film to ever grace the big screen. A celebration of Spider-Man and a MAGNUM OPUS OF ART & STYLE, #SPIDERMAN HAS NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Fantastic story, incredible action, and boy does this Spider-Fly! ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR! pic.twitter.com/RcOnUBIdxn — Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 25, 2023

The moment SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ended, I knew I'd experienced a cinematic moment I'd cherish forever. If INTO is A NEW HOPE, this is EMPIRE – darker, more powerful and better in every way. It's going to be a LONG wait until March '24. HOW DOES THIS MOVIE EXIST?! pic.twitter.com/5KD8puRXMD — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) May 25, 2023

This movie. This beautiful, brilliant, inspiring movie. #AcrossTheSpiderverse is a work of art. Every single frame is so jaw droppingly beautiful, you almost can’t believe they pulled it off. The heart. The comedy. The action. The easter eggs. The music. The representation. THE… pic.twitter.com/u9LTOqlFWc — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is AMAZING and a REVOLUTIONARY achievement in animation. It does the impossible of surpassing the original and delivers one of THE BEST Spider-Man stories EVER. It’s more mature and a WEB-SLINGING WONDER beginning to end.#SpiderVerse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/8zuklJH8EI — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way! Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one. pic.twitter.com/7SFbpOqhKA — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a MUST-SEE movie. Everything you loved about the first Spider-Verse is here, if not even better in certain aspects of the film. Great action, phenomenal animation, cast, there's only so many ways I can say this movie is awesome in one tweet.… pic.twitter.com/TSl5IbNDke — Rey (@ReyGGTV) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is not only an incredible achievement in story & animation. It's a cultural experience that will make every Puerto Rican teary eyed & filled with pride! I shed tears every time I saw that PR flag pop up on the big screen! #SpiderVerse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Z2rUcIg98e — Vanessa D. (@BriteandBubbly) May 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits theaters next Friday, June 2nd.