Sony Pictures Animation just dropped a first look at the new villain for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the two part sequel to the critically acclaimed and knockout fan favorite, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Revealed at Annecy International Animation Film Festivel, The Spot will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman, and his whole body is an inter-dimensional portal that’s primed to give Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) a whole multi-verse of trouble.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

As directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson shared during the announcement, The Spot is “one of the deepest cuts in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery,” and they’re not kidding. First introduced all the way back in 1985 in Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #98, The Spot (a.k.a. Johnathon Ohnn) gained his powers while working for the Kingpin and attempted to recreate the teleportation powers of the Cloak from the famed superhero team, Cloak and Dagger. Ohnn succeeded, but not before accidentally giving himself inter-dimensional powers. Via Marvel Database:

When Ohnn emerged back in his lab, his body had undergone a radical transformation. The portals from the other dimension had adhered to his skin, covering him with black spots from head to toe. Realizing the spots were portable space warps, he started to think he might be able to use them to defeat anyone in battle. When Spider-Man and the Black Cat arrived to confront the Kingpin, he appeared before them and announced himself as the Spot. Spider-Man collapsed on the roof, laughing at the name. The Spot ended up winning that first confrontation and warned the heroes to leave the Kingpin alone.

To avoid potential spoilers, we won’t tell you how Spidey beat The Spot the second time around. However, it is notable that he has a connection to Kingpin who was the Big Bad of Into the Spider-Verse. The massive crime boss gave Miles a run for his money in the first film, and it sure sounds like he’s back with a new villain up his sleeve.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.

