Oscar Isaac takes center stage in the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, which offers the deepest look yet at the highly-anticipated sequel that pits Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) against an entire multiverse of Spider-People.

In this follow-up to the groundbreaking animated film, Isaac voices Miguel O’Hara a.k.a Spider-Man 2099, who appears to be the architect of the multiversal hub populated with various Spider-People. However, Miquel really doesn’t care for Miles despite Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new child-toting Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) vouching for him. In fact, Miquel seems to outright hate Miles and is determined to remove him from the Spider-Verse.

The new trailer also offers up the first look at Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot, who doesn’t seem so much a threat as a hilarious sight gag, but that could quickly change on a dime in the wildly imaginative sequel.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2.