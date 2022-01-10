Thanks to his jam-packed schedule, interviewers had plenty of opportunities to ask Andrew Garfield if the rumors were true that he’s appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he expertly denied it every single time. As Marvel fans now know, Garfield is in the movie and arguably steals the whole thing, which only further proves the critical consensus that his casting for The Amazing Spider-Man films was never the issue.

In a new interview, Garfield opens up about how much lying he’s had to do over the past few months, and while he admits that it was stressful, he also says it was “weirdly enjoyable” to keep his role a secret from fans. Via The Wrap:

“I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?” The answer to those questions, he said, was clear. “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

Garfield’s instinct was right. Not only did Spidey fans love his performance in the film, but the movie is absolutely crushing it at the box office. No Way Home is now number eight on the all-time global chart, according to Deadline. After swinging into theaters in America just in time to rack up huge box office receipts before Omicron hit, No Way Home is currently cleaning up in international markets where it’s putting up massive Avengers-worthy numbers.

(Via The Wrap)