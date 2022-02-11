One of the more interesting storylines heading into Oscar nominations morning was whether Spider-Man: No Way Home would be up for Best Picture. It was a populist favorite — and the fourth highest-grossing movie ever — with a sparkling 93 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes; that’s higher than all but three of the films that were actually nominated (Drive My Car, The Power of the Dog, and CODA; Don’t Look Up is the lowest with a 56 percent rating). But co-presenters Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan only said “Spider-Man” once on Tuesday, for Best Visual Effects.

Kevin Smith, who knows a thing or two about spiders, thinks this was a mistake.

“I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods. [Co-host Marc Bernardin], tell me that I’m right,” the director said on the FatMan Beyond podcast. When informed that he was wrong, Smith continued, “What the f*ck? They got ten slots, they can’t give one to the biggest f*cking movie of like the last three years? Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like f*cking make a populist choice, f*ck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes.”

After joking that No Way Home deserves to be the second Marvel movie up for Best Picture (after Black Panther) because Peter Parker is “always getting crapped on and sh*t,” Smith’s livestream cut out. When he returned, he joked, “Kids, the conspiracy is real. I spoke about Spider-Man not being nominated by The Academy and we got tossed off of YouTube. Tie those two things together, the truth lies somewhere out there.”

This is exactly how I feel, but about Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Comic Book)