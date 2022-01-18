No surprise here, Spider-Man No Way Home has secured its new home as number four on the all-time box office list, reports the Hollywood Reporter. The latest Spider-Man movie just crossed the $700 million mark at the domestic box office. The flick hit theaters just a month ago on December 17th, 2021.

Though No Way Home was beat out by Scream this past weekend, the film just surpassed Black Panther ($700.4 million) to reach the fourth slot on the all-time box office list. Now, No Way Home trails behind Avatar ($760.5 million), Avengers Endgame ($858.4 million) and the top spot, which belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million), not adjusting for inflation.

In addition to the domestic success, the movie, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man (in addition to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire), has done well globally, coming in at number eight worldwide with a total of $1.63 billion as of Monday. This makes No Way Home the highest-grossing Spider-man film of all time, in addition to the highest-grossing Sony film.

This marks the first post-COVID movie to make a substantial amount of money at the box office. Despite its big numbers, No Way Home is still unreleased in certain countries such as China, as COVID spikes across the globe. Sony has also yet to release information about if or when No Way Home will be available on streaming for those who aren’t able to make it out to a theater.

