There’s a joke on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt about Titus auditioning for a role in the Broadway musical, Spiderman Too: 2 Many Spidermen. The lyrics go, “Spider-Man, we’re at it again / This time with 50 percent more Spider-Men.” That’s basically the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home except instead of Spider-Men, it’s Spider-Man villains.

The 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asking for Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help in making the world forget that he’s Spider-Man after his identity was revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But following a timey-wimey, Jeremy Bearimy mishap, we’re officially in the multiverse, which allows former-Spider-Man movie villains to return in No Way Home.

There’s Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from Spider-Man, and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman from Spider-Man 3. I think I see Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, in there, too. You know who the real bad guy is, though? Marvel, if there’s no Dashboard Confessional on the soundtrack.

You can watch the final trailer above. Here’s the official “not fun” plot summary:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J.B. Smoove, and Benedict Wong, opens on December 17.