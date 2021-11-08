With its pandemic-delayed premiere now just a month away, Sony kicked the marketing train for Spider-Man: No Way Home into high gear on Sunday night by dropping a brand new poster that’s filled with some particularly interesting details. As the first trailer revealed back in August, No Way Home is going to put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man through the paces after he asks Doctor Strange for a favor that seemingly cracks open the multiverse. That trailer didn’t hold back on revealing Alfred Molina’s Dr. Octopus (lot of doctors in this one), which officially confirmed that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man universe is in the mix. And, now, we’ve got confirmation of another Tobey villain thanks to the new poster, which Holland shared below:

Yes, that’s a tiny Green Goblin flying in the background, looking exactly like Willem Dafoe’s classic take on the character from the original Spider-Man film. But, apparently, that’s not the only secret tucked into the new poster. Over on Twitter, the official No Way Home account told Spidey fans to “go ahead, zoom in on those details,” and here’s what they found:

I like how they didn't have anything subtle for Green goblin, so they just said "fuck it" — Arby (@Cosmicrocker26) November 8, 2021

U could see Tobey in doc ick tentacle reflection pic.twitter.com/GBAF26qDp1 — go cry (@Youssou87161908) November 8, 2021

Mephisto obviously lmao — xDehDarkz 🇵🇷✌🏽😬 (@DehDarkz) November 8, 2021

Naturally, it didn’t take long for things to devolve into hilarious chaos:

Zoomed in and found this pic.twitter.com/e1e1Fy0oTf — Poodawg3 (@poodawg3) November 8, 2021

ahhhhh so he has no way home cuz he didn’t pay rent 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Fv99oXWj3d — Future World Record Holder (@theheelcIub) November 8, 2021

OMG DID U GUYS SEE ANT-MAN??! pic.twitter.com/jCxcwVlLvv — bela (@notstylesish) November 8, 2021

But, clearly, this is the biggest reveal from the new No Way Home poster. Big SPOILER ALERT for this one:

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into theaters on December 17.

(Via Tom Holland on Instagram)