When last we saw Peter Parker — which is to say Tom Holland’s incarnation of him — he was about to be outed. One of those mid-credits MCU scenes dropped into the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming showed a criminal on the verge of revealing Spidey’s real identity. The first trailer for Holland’s third solo go reveals that all hell broke loose: The world now knows Peter is NYC’s own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and no, he does not like it.

But his attempts to get things to back to normal may make things worse. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange flies into another wing of the MCU to make everyone forget what they learned. And just as on Rick and Morty, tampering with the multiverse has consequences. Will Zendaya’s MJ no longer love him? Will the friends who know no longer respect him?

Even worse, there’s already a multiverse in the Spider-verse. We’re not talking just the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. There’s also those other incarnations, when Parker was played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, where he had to fight a host of other baddies. It’s still unclear how many characters from the previous iterations will be coming back, but we get to see one: Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, ready to take on another Spidey.

We do already know that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro are swinging back. But we’ll have to wait to see who else will join them. And surely we’ll learn more before Spider-Man: No Way Home is released on December 17.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.