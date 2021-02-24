zendaya spider-man far from home
The Cast Of ‘Spider-Man’ Seemed To Troll The Internet With Joke Titles For The Third Movie

The die-hardiest fans of the MCU wait with bated breath for each and every update, subsisting on an endless array of rumors that are fake more of than not. So on Tuesday, some of the stars of the current live-action Spider-Man movie decided to have some fun. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon each posted two things about their series’ forthcoming, allegedly quite ambitious threequel: their own First Look image, featuring all three of them, plus a different joke title.

“So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title,” Holland wrote on his Instagram. “Can’t wait for you lot to what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.” Along with it was a picture of the joke title: “Spider-Man: Phone Home.” Batalon was next, writing a similar caption but with a different fake title: “Spider-Man: Home Wrecker.” Finally there was Zendaya’s contribution: “Spider-Man: Home Slice.”

Soon other MCU employees got in on the fun.

And there were assorted jokes.

A reminder, by the way, that this third Holland Spider-Man, whatever it winds up being called, came awfully close to not happening at all. Tom Holland’s Spidey only gets to play with the MCU because of some elaborate corporate deal between Disney and Sony, who own the Peter Parker film wing of Marvel Comics. In fact, getting three titles for the price of one sounds like a pretty good deal.

