Spike Lee Is Making A Movie-Musical About The Invention Of Viagra

Spike Lee’s first Oscar was for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, one of the best films of 2018. He may win his next Oscar for Da 5 Bloods. I hope he doesn’t, though. That’s not a knock on the Vietnam-set drama, featuring an award-worthy performance from Delroy Lindo, because it’s very good and very powerful. It’s just that, if Lee wins another Academy Award, it should be for his Viagra musical.

Deadline reports that Lee is directing a movie-musical based on the Esquire article “‘All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra,’ which is inspired by the true events surrounding around Pfizer’s discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (Sildenafil), which was hatched as a treatment for heart-related chest pain only for researchers to find its game-changing qualities occurred below the belt. The little blue pill had staying power in the global marketplace, perking up sex lives around the world.”

Lee, who is writing the script with Young Vic Theatre artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, featuring original songs from Passing Strange duo Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, called it a “DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint”:

“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking “My Narrow,Rusty Behind” Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block, Stoop Ball, Stick Ball, Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball, 2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot Peas And Butter, Crack Top, Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”

If the movie doesn’t keep “All Rise” as a title, it had better be Mo’ Better Blue Pill.

(Via Deadline)