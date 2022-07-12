Chef shows are all the rage (well, one chef show), so Spin Me Round is coming out at the right time. The comedy stars Alison Brie as Amber, the manager of a restaurant chain who gets “flown to an Italian immersion program on her company’s dime,” but “what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos,” according to the official plot summary.

Spin Me Round also stars Molly Shannon, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker, Debby Ryan, Fred Armisen, Zach Woods, Lil Rey Howery, and Aubrey Plaza, who has a “steamy” moment with Brie. “I love working with Aubrey. She’s an incredible actress and she and I have really great chemistry. It was really easy to shoot a scene like that together,” the Community star said about the scene where she and Plaza hook up in an alley. “It was so fun. That was one of my favorite nights of shooting.”

The film’s director, Jeff Baena, is married to Plaza in real life, but Brie didn’t feel awkward about the makeout scene. “When we shot The Little Hours, Aubrey had a sex scene with my husband, Dave [Franco], so it’s come full circle. It’s all in the family,” she said.

Spin Me Round opens in theaters and on VOD on August 19.