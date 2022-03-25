The best things in life don’t come easy, unless you’re Alison Brie making out with Aubrey Plaza. In their new film, Spin Me Round, the Community star plays the manager of Tuscan Grove, an Alfredo sauce-drenched Olive Garden knock-off, who travels to Italy as part of the company’s educational immersion program. It’s there she meets Nick (Alessandro Nivola), the head of Tuscan Grove, and his assistant, Kat, played by Plaza.

“I love working with Aubrey. She’s an incredible actress and she and I have really great chemistry. It was really easy to shoot a scene like that together,” Brie told Insider about the “steamy” scene where she and Plaza — it’s a Comedy Night Done Right reunion! — hook up in an alley. “It was so fun. That was one of my favorite nights of shooting.”

When asked whether it was awkward making out with Plaza in front of her husband, Jeff Baena, who co-wrote and directed Spin Me Round, she replied, “When we shot The Little Hours, Aubrey had a sex scene with my husband, Dave [Franco], so it’s come full circle. It’s all in the family.”

Spin Me Round, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival to positive reviews, does not currently have a release date. There’s also no trailer yet, so please enjoy Adam Sandler singing “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” in The Wedding Singer instead.

(Via Insider)